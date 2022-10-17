$90,000 grant will be used to purchase body cameras for select Department of Corrections officers

The federal grant will allow the purchase of 45 cameras and associated accessories, video storage, and training.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Body cameras will soon be worn by select Department of Corrections (DOC) members.

DOC Acting Secretary George Little announced Friday, Oct. 14 that the department has been awarded a federal grant to help fund the body-worn camera program.

The $90,000 grant comes from the United States Department of Justice- Bureau of Justice Assistance. The federal grant, coupled with $90,000 in matching funds from the department's budget, will allow the purchase of 45 cameras and associated accessories, video storage, and training.

"Adding body cameras to the enforcement arm of the DOC is one way to build trust and legitimacy among the public we serve," said Acting Secretary Little.

The cameras will be used by criminal investigators, K-9 parole agents and K-9 sergeants assigned to the Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence who work outside of the DOC's facilities to prevent the introduction of drugs and other contraband into the system.

"The technology also provides another tool to assist in the documentation of evidence, interactions, and conditions as investigators work to keep dangerous drugs out of our facilities," said Little.