Unity Walk aims to inspire, recognize young athletes in Harrisburg

Dozens of people in Harrisburg grabbed their basketball and walked together for a collective cause.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Athletes, big and small, bounced their basketball around the state capitol to bring positivity to the community.

People also celebrated the 8th anniversary of Major Prep Academy, an educational and inspirational program in Dauphin County for student-athletes.

Organizers said the 'Unity Walk' aims to recognize and inspire talented people in the area.

"Events that we do are about showing our youth," said Major Prep Academy president and CEO, Bryan Majors, "Showing our adults that we have a collective group of people who have prepared in order to prosper and are prospering in new heights on a daily basis."

MPA holds events like this every year to not only celebrate its anniversary but to have a positive influence on young athletes.