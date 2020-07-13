Susquehanna Equestrian Club hosts 8th annual Pace Maker event

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Susquehanna Equestrian Club hosted its 8th annual Pace Maker Summer Stroll.
Dozens of people brought their horses to Spring Valley Park to ride along the trail.
The annual fundraising event supports local charities and non-profit organizations.
This year, proceeds will support the Central PA Horse Rescue.
"I am so excited to say this is actually our biggest year," said Lillian Basom, president of the Susquehanna Equestrian Club, "We've got horses of all shapes and sizes that come, all rider ability. We're just looking to raise money for the good cause and it doesn't matter how you come or who you are, just as long as you come to have fun."
The Susquehanna Equestrian Club plans to hold another fundraiser event in the fall to benefit the Lancaster City Mounted Police Unit.