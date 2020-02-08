Kortne Stouffer's family and friends gather to celebrate her life in 8th Annual Float

Kortne's disappearance anniversary reunites those who have not given up hope to remind people about her case.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — This week marked 8 years since a Lebanon County woman disappeared without a trace.

Very little information is known as to what happened to Kortne Stouffer, who would be 29 years old today.

Now, the anniversary of her disappearance reunited those who have not given up hope.

Kortne went missing on July 29th, 2012. She was supposed to meet her family at the Lebanon County Fair, but never showed up. She was last seen at her apartment in Palmyra.

Family and friends gathered for the Annual Float for Kortne in North Annville Township to keep her memory alive.

"I miss her laugh and I miss her smile," said Kortne's sister, Kerstin Stouffer, "She always brought so much joy wherever she was."

The event brings everyone together each year to celebrate Kortne's life by doing what she enjoyed most.

"Floating was one of her favorite things to do. She was very much a nature person," said Kerstin, "It makes my heart, my dad's, my mom's, and our whole family's heart so happy to see everyone out here to support us and support our case."

Dozens floated down the Swatara Creek to bring awareness to Kortne's open case.

Even with no leads, Kortne's family remains hopeful.

"Our hope is that someone will come forward. Someone speaks up because that will be the only way that this case is going to come to a close and give our family closure," said Kerstin, "We want our family to be at peace again."

A $100,000 reward still stands for any information that may lead to an arrest in the case.

Kortne's family updated the contact information of their private investigator.