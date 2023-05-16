York County man struck and killed while walking his dog

According to the York County Coroner's Office, John Smeltzer, 88, from Hellam Borough was struck while walking his dog on the evening of May 3.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man has died after he was struck and killed while walking his dog.

According to the York County Coroner's Office, John Smeltzer, 88, from Hellam Borough was struck while walking his dog on the evening of May 3.

He was crossing West Market Street from north to south along the designated crosswalk with his dog when a 2017 Chevy Silverado pulled from South Lee Street, turning left and striking Smeltzer.

He was transported to WellSpan York Hospital where he received treatment for nine days.