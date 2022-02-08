More than 800 socks and sneakers donated for Lancaster area children in need

Over nine years, Willow Valley Communities has donated 6,500 pairs of socks and sneakers to children who face challenges of homelessness throughout Lancaster County.

LANCASTER, Pa. — More than 800 brand new pairs of socks and sneakers were donated to Lancaster Area children in need.

The shoes were handed out at Carter and MacRae Elementary School on Prince Street in Lancaster on Tuesday morning.

The donations are part of a yearly effort by members of the Willow Valley Community to do what they can to help students experiencing homeless situations. The goal is to provide children in the area with the supplies in time to start school.

"Being able to give back to where you live and see that the kids and residents of Lancaster are happy," said Debbie Mischo, a Willow Valley donor and resident.

"You're able to supply something that maybe these kids would never get, like a brand new pair of shoes, we're able to help them do that," Mischo said.