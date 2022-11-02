Police investigating after 8 guinea pigs are found abandoned in Swatara Township parking lot

The animals were discovered Thursday night by a K9 Officer and partner who pulled into the lot to take a break shortly before midnight, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are trying to determine who abandoned eight guinea pigs along the 1200 block of South 28th Street in Harrisburg Thursday night.

The animals were discovered by a K9 officer and handler with the Swatara Township Police Department, according to police.

The officer and his partner had pulled off the road to take a break at about 11:48 p.m. when they discovered a cage full of six guinea pigs and two milk crates containing a guinea pig each in a parking lot.

"With the temperatures dropping below freezing overnight, these guinea pigs would not have survived the night," Swatara Township police said in a press release. "(They were) believed to have been abandoned a short time before our officer came upon them."

The guinea pigs have all been adopted, the police department said Friday morning.

Police are still attempting to determine who abandoned the guinea pigs.