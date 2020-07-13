77 Pennsylvania businesses receive warnings from State Police during COVID-19 safety compliance check

24 Harrisburg-area businesses received non-compliance warnings between July 6-12, according to numbers released by State Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said Monday that Liquor Control Enforcement Officers issued 77 warnings to licensed liquor establishments across the state during compliance checks between July 6-12.

Enforcement officers conducted compliance checks at 4,360 licensed liquor establishments in all, looking to ensure they were abiding by the state's COVID-19 mitigation requirements, State Police said.

The businesses are required to enforce social distancing, masking, and other health and safety guidelines, police say.

In the Harrisburg area, 24 establishments received non-compliance warnings, according to numbers released by State Police.

Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the commonwealth, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates, State Police say.

“Our officers continue to ensure licensed liquor establishments are taking the necessary steps to keep their customers and employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Major Jeffrey Fisher, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.

State Police said among other requirements, all businesses and employees in the restaurant and retail food service industry authorized to conduct in-person activities are mandated to:

Require all customers to wear masks while entering, exiting or otherwise traveling throughout the restaurant or retail food service business (face masks may be removed while seated). Further, employees are required to wear masks at all times.

Provide at least six feet between parties at tables or physical barriers between customers where booths are arranged back to back.

Ensure maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas are posted and enforced.

Violators may face administrative citation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk, either through the citation process or upon application for renewal, authorities say.