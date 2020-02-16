LANCASTER, Pa. — People celebrated all things 6th Annual Rose & Shamrock Festival & Feis in Lancaster on Saturday.
The festivities featured three days of music, dance and Celtic culture.
Thousands of competitors and spectators headed to the Lancaster County Convention Center for a dance competition.
The Lancaster Celtic Arts Foundation sponsors the festival each year to teach other about Celtic history.
"We definitely want people who don't know anything about Ireland, Scotland, or Wales to be here and to become a part of this to see what it's all about," said organizer, Esther Pujol, "The purpose is to celebrate all things Celtic and to bring together the Celtic community and then also to share our culture with the next generation."
The festival ends on Sunday.