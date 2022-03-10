68th annual Manheim Community Farm Show began its week-long run on Monday

The event, held at 502 Adele Ave. in Manheim, featured 17 different food stands with plenty of tasty treats.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANHEIM, Pa. — The weather may have not been the best Monday, but that didn't stop folks from going to the 68th annual Manheim Community Farm Show.

The event, held at 502 Adele Ave. in Manheim, featured 17 different food stands with plenty of tasty treats.

The most popular items are french fries and milkshakes. Officials with the fair said six tons of french fries were sold and more than 16,000 milkshakes were drunk last year alone.

Snacks in hand, guests can see hundreds of animals at the event. Children can learn about piglets and even pet them.

Officials say the farm show is a Lancaster County tradition that brings the community together.

"Everybody kind of gets in the habit, you come back every day, you see people you haven't seen for a year," said Glenn Stoltzfus, president of the Manheim Community Farm Show. "You run into one group Monday and then you come back Tuesday and see an old group of friends. It's great, it's all about reconnecting the community,"

The farm show runs from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will end Friday night with the livestock sales.