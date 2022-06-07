The 62nd annual Lion's Community Fair is happening in Newville

The event began Wednesday and will continue through Saturday, July 9.

NEWVILLE, Pa. — Residents from Cumberland County and beyond are traveling to North Newtown Township for the 62nd annual Newville Lion's Club Community Fair.

The event hosts a wide variety of entertainment, from activities and games, to an abundance of food.

Upcoming activities at the fair include bingo, a hands-on animal exhibit, rides, and a tractor pull.

"I'm just glad to see people come back and us being able to share and socialize," President of the Newville Lion's Club Cathy Biscuit said. "It's nice to know a lot of people and just keep meeting new people as I go."

The fair runs 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday. On Friday, it runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for a special fireworks display.

"Come on out and try it," Biscuit said. "We're all friendly at Newville and we love everyone."