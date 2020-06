The fire sparked at a home in the 300 block of Allegheny Drive in York Township.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Six people have been displaced after a fire in York.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the 300 block of Allegheny Drive in York Township for a reported house fire around 9:30 p.m. on June 7.

The Red Cross says they are now assisting three adults and three children who have been displaced due to the fire:

The Red Cross said it also provided canteen services to over 40 first responders.