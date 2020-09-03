Suburban Bowlerama in Spring Garden Township kicked off its 5th annual 'Lanes for Lives' event on Sunday.
The FOX43 team showed off their best spin and skills to help people in our area during disaster situations.
Entry fees for the event included $50 per bowler and $300 to sponsor a lane.
All of the money raised will go to the American Red Cross in York, Franklin and Adams Counties.
"Anytime you see a disaster in the area, they are immediately there for fire victims getting them their immediate needs taken care of," said Victoria Stambaugh, event coordinator for Brewery Products, "It's really amazing to see all that they do. It's something that you might need so you definitely want to be supporting something like that."
For ways to donate money, click here.