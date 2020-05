Joseph Stratton was the driver, according to police documents.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 56-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Fulton Township Friday.

Joseph Stratton was the driver, according to police documents.

Police say the crash happened as Stratton was driving in a 2010 Ford Mustang traveling east in the eastbound lane of Nottingham Road, just west of Balance Meeting Road.

Officials say it was raining and Stratton was driving too fast for the weather conditions.