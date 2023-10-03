55th annual Gordonville Mud Sale opens on Friday

The Gordonville Spring Mud Sale and Auction is open from March 10 to 11.

GORDONVILLE, Pa. — The Gordonville Spring Mud Sale and Auction is celebrating its 55th year on Friday.

Members from all over the community are invited to check out hundreds of items ranging from carriages, farm equipment, quilts and antiques. Commission from items sold will go to the Gordonville Fire Company.

Most of the items were brought from the local community; however, people from all over the country participate in the auction.

On Saturday, food vendors will line Old Leacock Road for guests to grab a quick bite in between their browsing and bidding.

