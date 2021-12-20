$50,000-winning Millionaire Raffle ticket sold at Hummelstown Turkey Hill

The Millionaire Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 8, 2022 drawing.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — One of two $50,000-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Millionaire Raffle tickets for last week's drawing was sold at a Turkey Hill store in Dauphin County, the Lottery announced Monday.

The two winning tickets were sold in Hummelstown and Bradford, McKean County.

The winning ticket numbers, 00204625 and 00216197, were randomly drawn from among more than 61,700 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Dec. 7 and 13.

The Millionaire Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 8, 2022 drawing, which features 6,000 cash prizes totaling more than $5 million.

To learn if your ticket has won a $50,000 Weekly Drawing prize, scan it using the ticket checker on our Official App or at a Lottery retailer.

Winners should make an appointment to visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office in order to claim their $50,000 weekly drawing prize in person and cannot claim this prize at a retailer or by mail.

Be sure to keep your ticket for the Millionaire Raffle drawing on Jan. 8. It is possible for a ticket to win in both drawings. Visit the Pa. Lottery's website to see the schedule of remaining weekly drawings.