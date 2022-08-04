$5 million-winning scratch-off ticket sold at Harrisburg convenience store

The $5 Million Money Maker ticket was sold at Herr's Quick Stop on the 2200 block of Herr Street, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the Lottery.

$5 Million Money Maker is a $50 game that offers top prizes of $5 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners are advised to immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play our traditional and online games.