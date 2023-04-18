$5 million awarded to Franklin County gas line project

The grant was distributed by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration as part of a broader program to reduce environmental impacts from gas.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Five million dollars of federal money is going to Chambersburg in order to complete a gas pipe project that's been ongoing for 20 years.

The borough was awarded more than $5 million that will be used to replace existing steel natural gas pipes.

Chambersburg officials say the new pipes are meant to last longer and increase safety.

"It's never good to show up to a major gas leak and have to fix it, we want to prevent that gas leak from happening and if we can do that by replacing the pipeline there won't be gas leaks down the road, [meaning] there won't be emergencies [and] there won't be an incident," said John Leary, the director of Chambersburg Natural Gas Utility.

