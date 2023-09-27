Here are the benefits of a 4-day workweek

As the four-day work week becomes more popular, a lot of businesses who have made the switch, say it could change the game.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — United Auto workers who are striking across the country are asking for shorter work weeks. It's a new movement a lot of companies are trying out, the four-day work week.

So far, a lot of companies who have tried say they have seen little to no loss in productivity.

For companies who have successfully made the switch, cutting meetings was a huge way to increase productivity. Fewer days at work meant there was less time for meetings, so managers had to pick and choose what was most important.

Another major success companies say they've seen in a four-day workweek is less procrastinating and more producing.

But it's not all good news.

Businesses with customers and staff across time zones and countries have found it difficult to find time to collaborate while on a shortened schedule.

