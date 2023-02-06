The 49th annual Street Rod Nationals East rolls into York

More than 3,500 classic and custom cars will be parked at the York State Fairgrounds over the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK, Pa. — There will be street rods revving up their engines in York this weekend.

The 49th annual Street Rods Nationals East rolled into the York State Fair Grounds on Friday.

The event featured over 3,500 classic and custom cars from across the country. Many of these vehicles are fan-favorites from car enthusiasts, including street rods, muscle cars, hot rods and classic cars and trucks, all over thirty years old.

Popular attractions also returned, like the East Pinstripers Brigade Bash and charity auction, Women's World, Nitro Knockout, Pinup Girl Contest and Best Men's Beard.