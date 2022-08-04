4-year-old dies from injuries sustained in York County farm tractor crash

Jeffery Ryan Fisher was the brother of 9-year-old victim Caleb Emmanuel Fisher.

YORK COUNTY, Pa.

A four-year-old has died from injuries he sustained in a farm tractor crash on the morning of July 29.

Jeffery Ryan Fisher was the brother of 9-year-old victim Caleb Emmanuel Fisher, who also died in the crash.

According to his autopsy, Jeffery Fisher passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2 due to multiple traumatic injuries received from the crash. His cause of death was ruled accidental.

The crash killed four people on the scene and injured nine others, many of which were children. Fisher is the fifth death from the tragic accident.

State Police say that everyone on board the trailer was thrown from the vehicle, resulting in injuries.