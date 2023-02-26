4 men dead within hours in separate DC homicides

DC Police officers are investigating two separate homicide cases that left four people dead within hours on Sunday.

WASHINGTON — Four people in D.C. are dead after two separate events on Sunday. DC Police officers are investigating two double homicides with one taking place in Northeast and the other in Southeast, D.C. Both incidents happened in the sixth police district.

The first double homicide took place shortly before 1:20 p.m. in the 3300 block of D Street in Southeast, D.C. When officers arrived, they found two men unconscious and unresponsive in a home. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

During a press conference Sunday evening, DC Police confirmed that a weapon was recovered at the scene and that a person of interest was apprehended hours later.

The second double homicide in the District on Sunday occurred minutes before 3:45 p.m. Officers were called to the 5200 block of Sheriff Road in Northeast, D.C. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, unconscious and unresponsive. The men were ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Second deadly shooting in the District TODAY.@DCPoliceDept telling us that two men died here on the 5200 block of Sheriff Road NE near the DC/MD border.

Police are looking for a blue SUV seen fleeing the scene. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/cz1RAdZdAb — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) February 26, 2023

Police say they are looking for a blue SUV that was seen leaving the scene which is close to the border between D.C. and Prince George's County. Officials have not provided any additional information about this case. This is an ongoing investigation.

"We have no reason to believe that the two events are connected," said Assistant Police Chief Andre Wright during a news conference at the second scene. Wright says detectives believe that the incidents were targeted and that the shooters and victims knew each other in both cases.

Wright concluded the update with a message to those involved in the gun violence, "We are not about to turn over our freedoms or safety, or the safety of our loved ones that we love over two, a few bad actors that feel they can do what they want to. That's not going to happen."