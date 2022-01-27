Four people flown to hospital following crash in Franklin County

On Jan. 21, four people suffered serious injuries and were flown to the hospital after a crash involving a car and horse and buggy.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash in Franklin County resulted in four people being seriously injured and flown to Hershey Medical Center for treatment.

On Jan. 21 at 4:12 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to Route 75 on Path Valley Road in Fannett Township for a report of a crash, according to authorities.

A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and a horse and buggy were traveling north in the right lane on Path Valley Road, when the Silverado struck the back of the horse and buggy, causing it to move forward and break apart, officials report.

State Police say four passengers were thrown from the horse and buggy and sustained serious injuries.

Sarah Stoltzfus, 35, a 5-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy, and a newborn girl were all flown to Hershey Medical Center for treatment.

The 21-year-old driver of the 2005 Silverado sustained no injuries, according to police.