2 adults and 2 children displaced after fire in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two adults and two children were displaced following a fire in a three-story building with apartments Saturday morning.
The fire started shortly before 8 a.m. on the 1100 block of North Second Street in Harrisburg.
The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire said the estimated cost of damages was $15,000.
American Red Cross is assisting the family with food, clothing and shelter.
There were working smoke detectors in the building, Harrisburg fire said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.