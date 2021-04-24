2 adults and 2 children displaced after fire in Harrisburg

The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire said the estimated cost of damages was $15,000.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two adults and two children were displaced following a fire in a three-story building with apartments Saturday morning.

The fire started shortly before 8 a.m. on the 1100 block of North Second Street in Harrisburg.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire said the estimated cost of damages was $15,000.

American Red Cross is assisting the family with food, clothing and shelter.

There were working smoke detectors in the building, Harrisburg fire said.