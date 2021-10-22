3 hospitalized after pickup truck crashes into horse and buggy in Southampton Township

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after they say a driver of a pickup truck attempted to flee the scene after colliding with a horse and buggy in Franklin County on Oct. 22.
It happened just before 8:30 a.m. along the 3100 block of Orrstown Road in Southampton Township.
Three people in the horse and buggy were injured and taken to local hospitals, according to state police spokeswoman Trooper Megan Ammerman. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
The unidentified driver of the pickup truck was found about five miles away from the scene and taken into custody, Trooper Ammerman said.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as authorities remain at the scene.
