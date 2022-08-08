Suspected Mall of America shooter charged with assault, other felonies

While the alleged shooter and an accomplice have not yet been arrested, three others are in custody and charged with helping them evade police.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The two men police believe are responsible for a shooting inside the Mall of America on Aug. 4 remain at-large, but three others have been arrested and charged with helping them flee from police.

Denesh Raghubir, Selena Raghubir and Delyanie Kwen-Shawn Arnold are each charged with felony aiding an offender to avoid arrest - harbor/conceal, according to criminal complaints filed in Hennepin County.

On Monday, Bloomington Police Chief Dr. Booker Hodges identified the alleged shooter as 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and an additional alleged accomplice as 23-year-old Rashad May.

According to criminal complaints for each man, Lark is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, intentional discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place. May is charged with aiding an offender to avoid arrest

Nationwide arrest warrants have also been issued for both men.

On Thursday, Aug. 4, police said two groups were involved in an argument inside the Nike store at Mall of America around 4:15 p.m. One of those groups included Lark and May, police said. After briefly leaving the store, police said Lark and May returned to the store and Lark opened fire at the other group of men involved in the initial fight, according to the criminal complaint.

No injuries were reported from the shooting, but the incident prompted Mall of America to go into a lockdown and close early for the day.

Bloomington Police said Lark and May were seen on surveillance video running out of the mall and into the IKEA parking lot across the street, and according to a criminal complaint, investigators learned that they were picked up by a Best Western shuttle and taken to the nearby hotel location just south of the mall.

Cell phone records revealed that May contacted 23-year-old Delyanie Kwen-Shawn Arnold multiple times immediately after the shooting and asked him to help them escape from the scene, police said.

Chief Hodges explained at a press conference Monday that Arnold then contacted his girlfriend 23-year-old Selena Raghubir, who was the assistant general manager at the Best Western. Police said Selena then sent her cousin, 21-year-old Denesh Raghubir, who worked at the hotel, to drive the hotel shuttle to the IKEA parking lot and picked up Lark and May, the criminal complaint states.

The pair were driven back to the Best Western, at which point Selena drove them to her and Arnold's residence in Bloomington, police said.

When officers arrived at the Best Western, police said Denesh Raghubir told them the alleged shooters were still inside the hotel – which police said was misinformation that impacted the investigation.

According to the criminal complaint, police executed a search warrant at Arnold and Selena Raghubir's residence on Aug. 5 where they located shirts worn by Lark and May, which were visible on surveillance camera, inside Selena Raghubir's vehicle.

Denesh Raghubir, Selena Raghubir and Delyanie Kwen-Shawn Arnold are all in custody.

"Anybody else that helps Lark and May, we're gonna lock up," Chief Hodges said.

"Please, please turn yourself in," Hodges said, speaking to Lark and May during Monday's press conference. "But understand our detectives are not gonna rest until we have you in custody."

Best Western released a statement on Monday, noting the employees allegedly involved have been terminated.

“We are deeply saddened by the violence that took place at the Mall of America last week and our thoughts are with the Minneapolis community," Best Western said in a statement. "Noting this hotel is independently owned and operated, we support the hotel’s decision to immediately terminate the employees who were allegedly involved in this terrible event. The actions of these employees stand in stark contrast to our brand’s values and the sense of community that is at the heart of our hotel family.”

