Multiple people injured, hospitalized following 3-alarm fire in York County

Heavy flames, smoke coming from the apartment building fire

RED LION, Pa. — A number of people are injured after a 3-alarm fire on the 100 block of Henrietta St. in Red Lion, according to York County emergency officials.

Neighbors and dispatchers said it started at an apartment building around 11:47 Saturday night.

Officials confirm there was an evacuation.

At this time is unknown if the fire spread to other buildings nearby.

An American Red Cross spokeswoman says the Red Cross is assisting multiple people who are displaced.

Red Cross volunteers cannot confirm the number of people being assisted.

Video courtesy: Trisha Morris