Local restaurants welcome customers outside during 'Saturday Nights in the City'

Businesses in Harrisburg set up tables outside to accommodate guests for outdoor dining.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Local restaurants welcomed long-awaited customers for the 2nd 'Saturday Night in the City,' an outdoor-dining event organized by the City of Harrisburg and the Downtown Improvement District to help small businesses bounce back from the pandemic.

Brian Fertenbaugh, owner of Cafe Fresco, said the event also encourages people to come out and support small businesses.

"It's obviously been a very tough 3 months being shutdown and doing take out deliveries only. So, being able to serve the guests again in person is just a great feeling for myself and for the staff," said Fertenbaugh.

Supporter La-Verna Fountain says it was a wonderful experience to get people together to enjoy the great weather and food.

"Given the current environment throughout the world, one of the best things that happened today was seeing people from different backgrounds truly enjoying each other together," said Fountain.

Success during the first night of the event prompted organizers to extend the event by 2 hours.

It was an opportunity for restaurants to boost business and for people to show their support.