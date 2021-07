The fire chief of the Strasburg Fire Company said there were no injuries, but the home is at a total loss. A dog was also saved in the fire.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A home was destroyed after a second alarm fire in Strasburg borough, Lancaster County on Monday evening, according to officials.

Units were dispatched shortly before 6 p.m. on the 100 block of Beddington Lane, emergency dispatch said.

