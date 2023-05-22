Cumberland County Prison inmate pronounced dead following medical incident

The 27-year-old inmate was pronounced dead on Friday, May 19 at 11:04 p.m., after an undisclosed medical event the previous night.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County Prison inmate died at an area hospital after a medical event, according to a press release from prison officials.

The 27-year-old inmate was pronounced dead on Friday, May 19 at 11:04 p.m., after an undisclosed medical event the previous night.

The prison and medical staff reportedly revived the inmate, evaluated and treated him in the medical unit, before he was transported to a local hospital before his death.

The name of the inmate is being withheld until the family has been properly notified.