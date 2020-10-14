25 COVID-19 cases reported at Milton Hershey School

There is no COVID-19 outbreak on the campus, officials said.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — There are 25 reported COVID-19 cases at Milton Hershey School, according to school officials.

There is no COVID-19 outbreak on the campus, officials said.

"There are nearly 4,000 combined students and staff at MHS, so 25 cases is a very small percentage...far less than 1%," Dave Vagnoni, Hershey's media relations manager said in an email Tuesday. "We’re proud of the high level of care and extremely low-percentage of cases we’ve experienced."

Vagnoni says students who have COVID-19 are quarantined in special homes and any staff with the virus are quarantined at their homes.

Because of privacy, school officials can’t say if anyone is hospitalized, but says no one is seriously sick.