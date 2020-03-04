24/7 Helpline launched statewide to help people struggling during the COVID-19 crisis

Mental health professionals stand at the read to answer calls from people in need of support

Need help? There is now a statewide hotline you can call.

The toll-free, round-the-clock support line can be contacted at 1-855-284-2494. For TTY, dial 724-631-5600.

The hotline was launched in partnership with Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services along with the Center for Community Rescoures (CCR), an experienced regional crisis and call center.

The hotline hopes to provide assistance to people struggling with emotions during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Pennsylvanians will overcome this crisis together by following the guidance of public health professionals who advise social-distancing to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, but physical isolation does not mean social isolation,” said DHS Secretary Teresa Miller. “We must support people where they are during this time of crisis.”

CCR staff are trained to handle a number of issues including mental illness, intellectual disabilities, co-occurring disorders and other special needs. Staff use the principles of trauma-informed care to listen, assess needs, triage calls, and provide appropriate referral to community resources to children, teens, adults and special populations.

Other resources that are available to people who need support include:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Línea Nacional de Prevención del Suicidio: 1-888-628-9454

Crisis Text Line: Text “PA” to 741-741

Safe2Say: 1-844-723-2729 or www.safe2saypa.org

Veteran Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Disaster Distress Helpline : 1-800-985-5990

: 1-800-985-5990 Get Help Now Hotline (for substance use disorders): 1-800-662-4357

Visit the PA Department of Health’s dedicated Coronavirus webpage for the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19.

Additional resources for citizens and DHS providers related to COVID-19 is available here .