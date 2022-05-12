23-year-old hit by 2 cars, left dead on I-95 after pulling woman from roadway

Maryland State Police have released new images of a suspect's car with New Jersey license plates that drove away after hitting the man.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, Md. — Maryland State Police have released photos of one of the cars they believe hit and killed a 23-year-old man from Columbia, Maryland while he was attempting to pull a woman out of the road on I-95 Sunday morning.

Ceasar Burke was hit by two cars, according to Maryland State Police, and one of the drivers left the scene. Initially, police believed a third vehicle -- a tractor-trailer --had also hit Burke and drove away, but they say that is no longer the case.

The car police are now searching for is a black 2009 Nissan Altima with New Jersey tags P92NJE.



Maryland State Police troopers headed to the scene in the area of southbound I-95 and the Intercounty Connector around 10 a.m. Sunday.

According to their initial investigation, Burke and an unidentified woman were parked on the shoulder of the road and having a discussion next to their car when the woman tried to walk onto I-95 for unknown reasons. When Burke tried to pull her back from the road, he was hit by the Nissan Altima, which kept driving, police said.

While Burke lay in the road, a second car, a Honda CRV, also struck him, and pulled over on the shoulder and to call 911. Burke was pronounced dead on the scene.



Police have not confirmed what, if anything, happened to the woman who was on the scene at the time.