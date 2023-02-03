20th annual Horse World Expo gallops to Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg

From March 2 to 5, "horse around" the mid-Atlantic region’s largest equestrian expo.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Horse enthusiasts are corralling their steeds to the Farm Show Complex for the 20th annual Horse World Expo.

This four-day event will feature horse education, entertainment and shopping for the whole family. Guests can witness horses of all breeds and types, along with an international cast of leading equestrian clinicians and entertainers.

In the evenings on March 3 and 4, people can be amazed by the Theatre Equus, A Musical Equine Revue. This a professionally choreographed and scripted show in which humans and horses come in tandem to perform daring feats.

This expo will draw tens of thousands of horse enthusiasts from across the eastern United States and around the world.

The Horse World Expo hours are:

Thursday, March 2: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, March 3, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.