20th Anniversary Angel Walk will be held in Cumberland County

The walk is held to raise money to help families fighting cancer by providing temporary financial relief. 100% of funds raised goes to families in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Editors note: The attached video is from June 22.

The 20th Anniversary of the Vickie's Angel Walk will be held on Oct. 8 at the New Cumberland Borough Park.

The walk is held to raise money to help families fighting cancer by providing temporary financial relief. One hundred percent of all the funds raised go directly to help families in need.

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m at the New Cumberland Borough Park, located at 517 Front Street in New Cumberland.

Teams are the key to Vickie's Angel Foundation and a signature of the event. Any donations received will be credited to you and your team. A complete list of current participating teams can be found here.

This year's goal is that each team to try to raise a minimum of $2,000 for the walk.

For those who can't make it out to the event, there are alternative options. Participants can register to walk and raise funds, but hold their walk at work, school, church, or at home. Whether there are five, 50, or 150, 100% of the profits raised will go to local families suffering from cancer.

This year, Vickie's Angel Walk will offer a 16 x 24-inch sign that will be placed along the walking path in New Cumberland Borough Park. The sign will cost $20 and can be taken home after the walk.