2022 Pennsylvania Fishing Licenses go on sale today

If you've got an angler on your holiday shopping list, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has a great gift suggestion.

The agency said Pennsylvania Fishing Licenses, permits, and vouchers for 2022 are officially on sale, beginning today.

They can be purchased through the HuntFishPA online portal on the PFBC website, on a smartphone with the FishBoatPA mobile app, or by visiting one of nearly 700 retail license issuing agents across the commonwealth.

All 2022 licenses, permits, and vouchers purchased now are valid immediately for up to 13 months, from December 1 of this year through December 31, 2022, the PFBC said.

“For the past couple of seasons, more people than ever have been seeking out fun and affordable ways to enjoy the outdoors, and fishing has been right at the top of the list,” said Tim Schaeffer, PFBC Executive Director. “While anglers will be happy to know the price of a fishing license is the same this year as it was last year, you really get the most value for your dollar when you buy early. That way, you’ll be covered for every fishing season for the rest of this year and next year.”

Purchasing a fishing license can be done easily, conveniently, and safely online from a computer or smart phone, the PFBC said. Licenses may be printed immediately upon purchase or saved digitally to a smart device which serves as proof of possession.

While many customers still prefer to purchase fishing licenses in person from local issuing agents, online purchases can save time and help the buyer avoid long lines, especially right before the spring trout season, which begins statewide on April 2, 2022.

In addition to licenses and permits, such as the trout or Lake Erie permits, customers may choose to purchase vouchers that can be given as gifts and be redeemed by recipients.

“Vouchers make great gifts for people who are already active anglers, but they can also be a great way to introduce someone new the sport,” added Schaeffer. “If you have a friend or family member who you think would enjoy fishing, but could use a little help getting started in the sport, buying them a license voucher can be the nudge they need to join you on the water this year."

The price of an annual resident fishing license in 2022 is $22.97 -- same as it was this year, the PFBC said. Multi-year options are also available in 3-, 5-, and 10-year increments.

The most popular add-ons -- a trout permit and a Lake Erie permit -- cost $9.97 each, or $15.97 for a combination permit which includes both privileges.

Customers can purchase a collectible fishing license button for $11.97, the PFBC added. This year's button features a vintage design with a blue and yellow PFBC logo.

Unlike previous offerings, fishing license buttons ordered in 2022 will not be customized with the angler’s individual license number, the PFBC said. Instead, a limited-edition production of 10,000 buttons will be produced, and customers will receive a randomly numbered button between 00001-10000.

The buttons are not issued at the time of purchase, and will be mailed to the buyer.

In 2022, anglers who visit a license issuing agent in person can receive the Fishing Summary/Boating Handbook free of charge. The book outlines current fishing and boating regulations, seasons and creel limits, and safety information, and includes advertising and coupons.