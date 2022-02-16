Select our 2022 Jefferson Awards nominee!

You can text 717-843-0043 right now with the last name of the person you'd like to select as our 2022 Jefferson Awards nominee!

To vote, text the last name of the person you'd like to select to 717-843-0043.

Anthony Burnett - Started the LOOP Boys & Girls program over 20 years ago in Harrisburg.

Jeff Case - Repairs cars, free of charge, to veterans & those in need, in Harrisburg.

Jeff Habecker - Implements life-changing and life-saving technology to kids in youth football programs.

Govan Martin - Started the Suicide Prevention Alliance to help others see that it's okay not to be okay.

Duane Swartz - Takes veterans on Honor Bus trip to Washington, D.C.

Stacie Wagner - Brings good cheer and good meals to the elderly community in Elizabethtown.

Kim Weigand - Helps families across Pennsylvania who have lost beloved police officers that were killed in the line of duty.

Founded in 1972 by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Senator Robert Taft Jr., and Sam Beard, the Jefferson Awards National Ceremonies are the country’s longest standing and most prestigious celebration of public service. By celebrating an individual's outstanding service, we are amplifying their solutions for others to apply in their own communities.