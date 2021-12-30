2021 Game Day Charity Challenge raised $11,000 in donations for local charities

Members 1st partners received $5,750 in donations, while FOX43 partners received $5,250 during the 11-week challenge.

YORK, Pa. — The 2021 Game Day Charity Challenge featuring FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski and Members 1st Chief Experience Officer Mike Wilson raised $11,000 for local charities -- making everyone involved a winner!

From Oct. 7 to Dec. 16, Todd and Mike teamed up with charitable partners to select the winner of each Thursday Night Football game.

For every week Todd picked correctly, the charity he partnered with collected a donation, and the same applied for every correct pick that Mike made.

As you can see by the results, Mike and his partners narrowly defeated Team FOX43 in making correct predictions.