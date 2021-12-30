2021 Game Day Charity Challenge raised $11,000 in donations for local charities

YORK, Pa. — The 2021 Game Day Charity Challenge featuring FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski and Members 1st Chief Experience Officer Mike Wilson raised $11,000 for local charities -- making everyone involved a winner!
Members 1st partners received $5,750 in donations, while FOX43 partners received $5,250 during the 11-week challenge.
From Oct. 7 to Dec. 16, Todd and Mike teamed up with charitable partners to select the winner of each Thursday Night Football game.
For every week Todd picked correctly, the charity he partnered with collected a donation, and the same applied for every correct pick that Mike made.
As you can see by the results, Mike and his partners narrowly defeated Team FOX43 in making correct predictions.
But no matter what, the charities were the winners!