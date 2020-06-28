Barbecue connoisseurs compete at 2020 York County BBQ Festival

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of backyard and professional competitors faced off at the Delta-Peach Bottom Recreation Center in Delta on Saturday, during the 2020 York County BBQ festival.
The chefs cooked chicken, brisket, ribs and pork for a spot in the grand championship.
While people battled for the win, competitor Luke Darnell, said the event just like a backyard barbecue is all about unity.
"You know there's a lot of bad stuff going on in the world and barbecue hopefully can provide a little joy," said Darnell. "It has throughout history. It's America's second art form next to jazz and the blues. A lot of people refer to it as the barbecue family and that's why we're here because we care about each other. It's a competition, but we root for everybody and want to see everyone do well."
More than a hundred teams participated in the competition.