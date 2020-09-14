Smash Bash 2020 offers safe space to get negative emotions off your chest

The York Revolution understands that's why it teamed up with Re-Source York, a home improvement store, to offer a therapy-like space where people can take out their feelings on breakable objects for 20 bucks.

"We've all had enough! We've had enough of 2020 and COVID, and not being able to play baseball. So, we're going to take it out on something," said Doug Eppler, Communications Director for The York Revolution, "We're going to take it out on stuff, and it's going to be our stuff. It's a smash bash. It's an opportunity for people to let their frustrations go."