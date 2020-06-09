2020 Kipona Festival kicks off

This weekend is the 104th annual Kipona Festival in Harrisburg, and there are changes this year because of the pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. — This weekend is the 104th annual Kipona festival in Harrisburg. The 3-day event is always held over Labor Day Weekend. It looks a bit different this year though, because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

It's not the usual sights and sounds of Kipona. There were orange cones six feet apart, no chairs, no tables, only one way in, and one way out.

Still, many people are grateful to be celebrating the 104-year tradition.

"We are really proud to be able to do something today, to support the food trucks, to offer something to the community," Megan Roby, Marketing & Events Manager for City of Harrisburg, said. "I think it's important right now that everyone wants to come out in a safe way and be able to still enjoy the traditions of Kipona just a little differently this year."

The event usually takes place along Front Street in Harrisburg, now it's on City Island.

Folks can enjoy live entertainment from local bands, kids activities, and shop from local artists virtually on Sunday and Monday. Saturday is the only day in-person activities are being held.

"You spend all this time locked inside," Rob Boulware with Farm Show Milkshakes, said. "And so to have an opportunity to get back out, to be able to enjoy what we're used to doing on a regular basis. I mean this is a great opportunity for us and we get a chance to enjoy farm show milkshakes."

As if the milkshakes weren't enough of a treat, the vendor made a surprise comeback of a rare favorite.

"For Kipona, we've brought back the strawberry milkshake," Boulware said. "We've done it at the Farm Show Complex so it's the second time really in a hundred years that we're offering a strawberry milkshake."

"It does bring a sense of normalcy, ya know," Roby said. "It's great always being able to bring people together in this traditional way, even though it looks a lot different. Everyone's wearing their mask, their social distancing and maintaining that safety, but it does feel normal to have the food trucks here."