2020 Ice & Fire Festival

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Folks celebrated the beauty of Winter in Harrisburg.
The 2020 Ice and Fire Festival kicked off for the 3rd year on Saturday.
Kids laced up their skates and hit the ice skating rink.
The City of Harrisburg provided all activities for free to the public.
The Ice and Fire festival featured dozens of ice sculptures, fire dancers, music and plenty of food for people of all ages.
"A lot of our bars and restaurants are participating in a cocktail crawl," said Megan Roby, marketing and events manager, "So those who are over 21 can come and participate with the Fire and Ice team cocktails. They can see what our downtown has to offer. It's a beautiful sunny day, so it's an opportunity to get out of your house and really enjoy downtown."
If you missed out, organizers said they plan to bring back the festival next year.