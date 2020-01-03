2020 Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast celebrates Dr. Seuss' birthday

As far as what is in the eggs, organizers say that is a secret they will now tell.

"The secret recipe? Well, we do have that in a vault," said Pete Herold, volunteer at Grace United Methodist Church, "We keep that in a vault and it's pretty secure. I can tell you that it involves lots of chickens and a few pigs helped out as well. I think every kid in the world knows green eggs and ham and it inspires imagination. So, we were pretty excited to just be able to celebrate that."