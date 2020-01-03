2020 Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast celebrates Dr. Seuss' birthday

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Dozens of kids celebrated Dr. Seuss' birthday with the ultimate Seuss breakfast on Saturday.
The Simpson Library partnered with Grace United Methodist Church to throw the celebration in Mechanicsburg.
Kids got to enjoy green eggs and ham, along with crafts and tales.
As far as what is in the eggs, organizers say that is a secret they will now tell.
"The secret recipe? Well, we do have that in a vault," said Pete Herold, volunteer at Grace United Methodist Church, "We keep that in a vault and it's pretty secure. I can tell you that it involves lots of chickens and a few pigs helped out as well. I think every kid in the world knows green eggs and ham and it inspires imagination. So, we were pretty excited to just be able to celebrate that."
More than 140 people attended the event.
It continues to grow each year.