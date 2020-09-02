2020 Great American Show wraps up Day 8

HARRISBURG - Day 8 of the 2020 Great American Outdoor show featured special guests and fun for the whole family at the Farm Show Complex on Saturday.
Organizers expect around 2,000 people over the course of the show.
NRA spokesperson, Catherine Mortensen, said a high number of people attended the show this year. Many of them show a greater interest in self-protection.
"Women gun owners are the fastest growing group of gun owners in the county," said Mortensen, "They have been for a number of years. For the simple reason that today's woman wants to be able to protect herself and we as mothers want to be able to protect our children. And we know that firearm is a great equalizer."
The Great American Outdoor Show wraps up on Sunday.