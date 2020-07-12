Dauphin County garden clubs, artists collaborate for annual Festival of Trees at Fort Hunter

The beautiful Christmas event is a collaborative effort between community members. The event is free for everyone to attend.

A Dauphin County tradition showcased dozens of decorated trees at the Fort Hunter Centennial Barn in Susquehanna Township.

Garden clubs in the area decorated the six Christmas trees on display.

The Festival of Trees also displayed a toy model railroad from the Keystone Model Railroad Historical Society.

Other holiday decorations included some made by artists in the area.

"It's a community effort," said Julia Hair, Fort Hunter Park manager, "and I think this year we need to see that kind of thing where people are creative."

The festival of trees is open on Saturdays and Sundays until December 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.