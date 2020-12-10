Children, families walk against Dyslexia

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Children and families walked similar journeys in Harrisburg on Sunday.
The Children's Dyslexia Center held a walk at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
Those who laced up their shoes supported the center, which tutors children with a reading disability for free.
It also trains adults to become tutors.
Organizers say the center helps kids open up and allow them to learn like others.
"Once they learn how to learn, you can see them open up, and it doesn't matter if you have the ability to pay or not, we do the teaching for free," said Lynn Baker, chairman of the board of governors at Children's Dyslexia Center of Central PA, "So this is one of our major fundraisers."
Organizers say they raised about $14,000 compared to $8,000 in 2019.