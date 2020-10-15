2020 vs. 2016 breakdown of registered voters in South Central Pennsylvania

Voter registration, democrats vs. republicans, mail-in ballot application breakdown

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Millions of Pennsylvanians are already registered to vote. New numbers from the PA Dept. of State are giving us an idea of what the turnout could be like on Nov. 3rd, and how people could be planning to cast their ballots.

In our 10 county area, made up of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry and York Counties, voter registration from 2016 until now has increased by more than 61,000 voters. The majority of those new registrations are republican.

Cumberland County saw the highest increase with more than 18,000 new voter registrations, an 11 percent increase from 2016. The majority of those new voters registered as democrat.

When you look at current voter registration as a whole, Cumberland County along with every other county in our area, except Dauphin County, has more registered republicans than democrats.

Monday is the last day to register to vote in this election. Pennsylvania currently has 8.9 million registered voters, 4.2 million democrats, 3.5 million republicans, and 1.2 million in other parties. PA Dept. of State Sec. Kathy Boockvar hopes to hit a voter registration record by Monday.

"The goal is 9 million," said Sec. Boockvar. "And if we hit that it will be an all-time high."

Another record this election will be mail-in ballots. 2.6 million Pennsylvanians have applied to vote by mail; 353,000 in our 10 county area have requested their mail-in ballots.

Juniata, Mifflin, and Perry Counties are the only counties in our area to have more republicans requesting mail-in ballots than democrats. However, they do have significantly more registered republicans than democrats.

Here is a breakdown of all the county voter statistics:

Adams County

71,050 registered voters: 39,923 republicans, 19,830 democrats

A 6.5% increase in voter registration since 2016

17,599 mail-in ballot applications:6,982 republican, 8,590 democrat

Cumberland County

185,443 registered voters: 91,649 republicans, 63,611 democrats

An 11% increase in voter registration since 2016

52,682 mail-in ballot applications:17,780 republican, 28,294 democrat

Dauphin County

195,062 registered voters: 76,432 republicans, 88,896 democrats

A 2.5% increase in voter registration since 2016

56,981 mail-in ballot applications:15,003 republican, 35,397 democrat

Franklin County

99,429 registered voters: 60,289 republicans, 24,774 democrats

A 6.9% increase in voter registration since 2016

20,849 mail-in ballot applications:8,658 republican, 9,769 democrat

Juniata County

14,197 registered voters: 9,392 republicans, 3,353 democrats

A 2.6% increase in voter registration since 2016

2,267 mail-in ballot applications:1,136 republican, 935 democrat

Lancaster County

347,105 registered voters: 176,996 republicans, 113,880 democrats

A 3.4% increase in voter registration since 2016

91,684 mail-in ballot applications:32,441 republican, 47,729 democrat

Lebanon County

91,162 registered voters: 50,029 republicans, 27,359 democrats

A 4.9% increase in voter registration since 2016

23,053 mail-in ballot applications:9,159 republican, 11,258 democrat

Mifflin County

26,817 registered voters: 17,306 republicans, 6,574 democrats

A 3.4% increase in voter registration since 2016

4,891 mail-in ballot applications:2,363 republican, 2,132 democrat

Perry County

29,448 registered voters: 19,224 republicans, 6,537 democrats

A 2.5% increase in voter registration since 2016

5,976 mail-in ballot applications:2,850 republican, 2,598 democrat

York County