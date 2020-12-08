$2 Million In Help Coming For York Fairgrounds Through York County CARES Act Funding

York County announced allocations for tourism and nonprofits as it works to allocate $40.5M in CARES assistance

The York County Fairgrounds and Expo Center is expected to receive $2 million in funding as York County works to dish out the slices of the $40.5 million CARES funding pie.

York County Fairgrounds officials told FOX43 it has lost $1.7 million since the start of the pandemic, and has issued layoffs and pay cuts for staff.

On Wednesday, Commissioners met to discuss nonprofits and tourist attractions, two components of the county's 11-sector funding relief plan that is rolling out in 3 phases.

Among the other tourist destinations named as beneficiaries of CARES funding: Crispus Attucks, New Hope Christian Ministries, Community Progress Council, York County Food Bank, rabbittransit, York County Library System, YMCA, YWCA, Explore York, Susquehanna Heritage, and the Rail Trail Authority, to name a few.