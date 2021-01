The cause of the fire has not been determined.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Fire officials said two adults were displaced after their home went up in flames on Friday afternoon in Elliottsburg.

On Jan. 22, firefighters were dispatched to a home on the 1st block of Mahanoy Ridge Road, around 3:22 p.m., for a fire.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, fire officials said.

Damages are estimated to be around $150,000.