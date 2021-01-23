2 dead after second alarm house fire in Lebanon City

The fire commissioner says a person in their 20s and another in their 30s died in the fire. There is no word on the identity of the individuals.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead following a second alarm house fire in Lebanon City Saturday morning, according to the fire commissioner of Lebanon County Fire.

Units were dispatched at around 6:10 a.m. on the 300 block of North 11th Street. Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen trashcan of a middle rowhouse before spreading to two other houses.

Fire crews were on the scene for seven hours, according to the fire commissioner.

The fire commissioner says a person in their 20s and another in their 30s died in the fire. There is no word on the identity of the individuals.

The fire caused more than $250,000 in damage to all three homes, fire officials said.

The American Red Cross is providing resources and assistance to four adults impacted by the fire.